Homeless shelter to open in Athens

A shelter for Athens' homeless will begin operation later in the year, in the city center, an employment ministry official told ANA-MPA on Friday. The shelter, which aims to meet the immediate needs of the homeless, will be open to all homeless regardless of age, gender and nationality and will provide beds, food and clothing, as well as hygiene care.



Situated near the Larissis Station, the facility is provided by the City of Athens, while its equipping will be financed by the employment and social security ministry in the framework of actions foreseen under the cooperation accord signed between the ministry and Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece.



The facility will be operated by the Athens Archdioce's NGO "Apostoli" (Mission).



The shelter will be able to house approximately 450 per day, and will function from noon to 7:00 the following morning, at which time it will close for cleaning and other maintenance work.



The 'guests' will be supplied with a special card, and may use the shelter's services once per week in order to facilitate the largest number of needy people possible.