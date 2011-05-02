Two attacked, car set on fire in Thessaloniki

Two Greek men aged 27 and 28 years old, respectively, were attacked by a group of around 50 people that torched their car using fireworks. The incident occurred late on Saturday in Thessaloniki, at an event attended by the two men at the former Kodra amy based in Kalamaria.



Neither of the two men were injured because they managed to get into the car but this was completely incinerated in a fire caused by fireworks thrown by unknown assailants.



The Kalamaria security police are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the attack.