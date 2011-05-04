Main opposition leader meets Asst Sec. Collyns of US Treasury Dept.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Antonis Samaras on Tuesday had a meeting lasting approximately one hour with visiting U.S. Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for International Finance Charles Collyns.
No statements were made after the meeting though ND officials said that it was conducted in a "very good climate, better than any other time".
