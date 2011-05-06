Photo exhibition of exotic birds of Taiwan opens in Edessa

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
The exhibition of photographs of wild, colorful birds from the far east island was inaugurated by Edessa mayor Dimitris Yiannou and Taiwan's diplomatic representative to Greece Elizabeth Chu. The exhibition comprises 30 photographs of wild exotic birds of Taiwan, and will run through May 15.
