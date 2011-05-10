Skandalidis to visit Cyprus Tuesday

Greek Minister of Agricultural Development and Food Costas Skandalidis will pay a two-day official visit to Cyprus at the invitation of Minister of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environment Demetris Eliades.

According to an official announcement, Skandalidis will arrive in Cyprus Tuesday, May 10. He will have bilateral talks with his Cypriot counterpart, followed by a joint press conference. A two-year agreement on cooperation in the agricultural sector is expected to be signed by the two ministers.



In the afternoon Skandalidis will meet the Mayor of Nicosia, Eleni Mavrou and he will visit the 36th Cyprus International Fair.



On Wednesday, May 11 the Greek minister will be received by the President of the Republic Demetris Christofias and later on by the House President, Marios Garoyian.



Furthermore, he will attend an event to be held at the Second Primary School of Kokkinotrimithia in the framework of the European Dairy Promotion Program. In the afternoon of the same day, Skandalidis will have separate meetings with representatives of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), the Cooperative Movement in Cyprus and Agriculture Organizations