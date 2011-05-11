President Papoulias to receive GENOP/DEH directorate on Thursday

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
The directorate of the GENOP/DEH union will be received President Karolos Papoulias on Thursday afternoon, to brief him on the Federation's positions regarding the government's intentions for the privatisation of the Public Power Corporation (DEH).
The directorate of the GENOP/DEH union will be received President Karolos Papoulias on Thursday afternoon, to brief him on the Federation's positions regarding the government's intentions for the privatisation of the Public Power Corporation (DEH).