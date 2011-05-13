Free admission to all museums on May 18

Admission to all Greek museums and archaeological sites will be free of charge on May 18, the anniversary of International Museum Day. The day will also be celebrated through numerous events and activities, such as exhibitions, seminars, lectures, tours, educational programmes in 46 museums and sites in Greece.

International Museum Day was established by the International Council of Museums (ICOM) in 1977. This year's theme is "Museum and Memory" and highlights the role of museums in preserving mankind's collective and cultural memories.



The central event celebrating the anniversary in Greece this year will be held at the Museum of Asia Minor Hellenism 'Filio Haidemenou' that is devoted to relics of the Greek refugees that came from Asia Minor during the exchange of populations in the early 1920s.