Greek bond market closing report

The yield spread between the 10-year Greek and German benchmark bonds widened significantly to 12.65 pct in the domestic electronic secondary bond market on Wednesday, with the Greek bond yielding 15.75 pct and the German Bund 3.10 pct. Turnover in the market improved slightly to 33 million euros of which 30 million euros were buy orders and the remaining 3.0 million were sell orders. The five-year benchmark bond was the most heavily traded security of the day with a turnover of 28 million euros. In interbank markets, interest rates were largely unchanged. The 12-month rate was 2.15 pct, the six-month rate 1.71 pct, the three-month 1.43 pct and the one-month rate 1.24 pct.

