Event on African immigrants' accession prospects

A Business Plan Workshop, the first of its kind, probed possibilities and prospects for the accession of African immigrants to the Greek society, that can be achieved with the development of their individual business activity towards their countries of origin, as well as the linking of African immigrants with Greek businesses that are already active or that intend to activate themselves in Africa. The event was held in the framework of a research undertaking titled "Probing of Possibilities and Accession Prospects of African Immigrants to Greek Reception Society."

The Business Worskshop constitutes part of a series of activities aimed at strengthening economic relations between Greece and Africa and its works were attended by African immigrants-graduates of Greek and other universities.