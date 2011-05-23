Canadian PM to visit Kalavryta during official visit to Greece

Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper will be visiting the city of Kalavryta, a place of historical memory, in the framework of his official visit to Greece on May 28-29, to pay tribute to the Greeks slain by the 117th Commando Division during World War 2, on December 13, 1943.

The Canadian prime minister is linked to the small city through the descriptions of his press spokesman and communications director of the government, Dimitris Soudas, who was born and grew up in Canada, in the wake of his grandfather's murder by the Nazis.



Soudas, born in Montreal in 1979 and despite holding the highest governmental post at administrative staff level in Canada, has never forgotten the history of his small place.

