Weather Forecast: Cloudy today

Cloudy weather and northerly winds are forecast in most parts of the country on Monday, with wind velocity reaching 2-7 beaufort. Temperatures will range between 10C and 28C. Slightly cloudy in Athens, with northerly 3-6 beaufort winds and temperatures ranging from 15C to 28C. Same in Thessaloniki, with temperatures ranging from 15C to 27C.