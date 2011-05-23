Weather Forecast: Cloudy today

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Cloudy weather and northerly winds are forecast in most parts of the country on Monday, with wind velocity reaching 2-7 beaufort. Temperatures will range between 10C and 28C. Slightly cloudy in Athens, with northerly 3-6 beaufort winds and temperatures ranging from 15C to 28C. Same in Thessaloniki, with temperatures ranging from 15C to 27C.
