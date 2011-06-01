Violence between illegal migrants in Igoumenitsa

Several illegal migrants from Iraq are wanted for their alleged part in the attack and robbery of rival Afghan nationals near the port city of Igoumenitsa, extreme NW Greece, authorities said on Tuesday.

Two Iraqi men were arrested and another eight are wanted by police following the mugging of the four Afghans.

Scores of illegal migrants from mostly Third World countries have recently camped out on the foothills overlooking to Igoumenitsa in their bid to clandestinely board Italy-bound ferryboats.