Police operation against illegal migrant settlement

Special crews and bulldozers accompanied by a strong police force on Friday torn down a settlement of illegal migrants on the Ladohori plain, near the port city of Igoumenitsa, in extreme NW Greece, where mostly Third World country nationals had camped out in their bid to board Italy-bound ferryboats.

The move came two days after consecutive meetings held between the local authorities and Citizens Protection Minister Christos Papoutsis, focusing on the serious congregation of illegal migrants in the region.



Within the next few days, a similar police operation is expected to be launched in a forest overlooking Igoumenitsa, where another settlement of illegal migrants has sprung up.







