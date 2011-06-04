Greek bond market closing report

The yield spread between the 10-year Greek and German benchmark bonds shrank to 12.99 pct in the domestic electronic secondary bond market on Friday, from 13.37 pct on Thursday, with the Greek bond yielding 16 pct and the German Bund 3.01 pct. Turnover in the market was a disappointing low 4.0 million euros, of which 3.0 million euros were buy orders and the remaining 1.0 million was sell orders. The 10-year benchmark bond was the most heavily traded security with a turnover of 1.0 million euros.

In interbank markets, interest rates were largely unchanged. The 12-month rate was 2.13 pct, the six-month rate was 1.71 pct, the three-month was 1.43 pct and the one-month rate 1.22 pct.



