Greek ambassador in Austria on Austrian media

Greece's ambassador to Austria Panayiotis Zografos, in statements to the mass circulation Austrian newspaper "Kurier", expressed concern over the negative climate that is being cultivated against Greece by specific media in Austria, appealing at the same time for an appeasement of the "anti-Greek incitement."

Zografos said that this incitement against Greece "in general poisons the atmosphere against the European fabric and the euro" and, in his opinion, this stance only serves those circles that want one way or another to obtain benefits promoting anti-European slogans and to speculate with the euro.







