3 foreign nationals in custody for murder of elderly man on Crete

Five of six individuals arrested for the murder of a 97-year-old retired police officer two weeks ago in a village near Iraklio, Crete, were remanded in custody pending trial, it was announced on Tuesday.

Three Syrian nationals, all in their 20s, were charged with homicide and robbery, while two local men are accused of being the masterminds behind the crime. The latter two together with another Syrian man are also accused of being accessories to the crime. Finally, an Albanian national was accused of illegal weapons possession.



A local woman was also implicated in the incident.