Financial News: FinMin at Financial Times int'l conference in Athens

The road ahead does not end with the first victories that have been achieved, but is a long and difficult road that requires endurance and determination, finance minister George Papaconstantinou said in a written statement on Tuesday.

In a written statement read out to a Financial Times international conference in Athens, Papaconstantinou added that the government's recent decisions are imbued by those characteristics.



Addressing the same conference International Monetary Fund (IMF) senior representative for Greece Bob Traa said that Greece is at a critical crossroads, adding that the reforms must continue with greater impetus.