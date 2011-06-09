A cargo ship loaded with an estimated 3,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes was spotted north of the coast of Evia on Wednesday, following a coordinated operation by the Coast Guard.

The Sao Tome-flagged freighter, with a seven-member Ukrainian crew on board, ignored a call for inspection and was chased by coastguard vessels, which escorted the vessel to safe harbor where the contraband will be counted and legal procedures will be set in motion.



The ship was sailing from the Turkish port of Mersin, destined for Montenegro.