ADEX closing report

The June contract on the FTSE 20 index was trading at a premium of 0.67 pct in the Athens Derivatives Exchange on Thursday, with turnover a low 33.263 million euros. Volume on the Big Cap index totaled 8,795 contracts worth 24.575 million euros, with 34,446 short positions in the market.
Volume in futures contracts on equities totaled 23,654 contracts worth 8.689 million euros, with investment interest focusing on National Bank’s contracts (8,566), followed by Eurobank (2,155), MIG (3,024), OTE (2,659), Piraeus Bank (770), Alpha Bank (2,885), Marfin Popular Bank (1,035), Mytilineos (424) and ATEbank (707).
Foreign Exchange rates - Friday
Reference buying rates per euro released by the European Central Bank:
U.S. dollar 1.483
Pound sterling 0.902
Danish kroner 7.569
Swedish kroner 9.196
Japanese yen 118.61
Swiss franc 1.242
Norwegian kroner 7.991
Canadian dollar 1.451
Australian dollar 1.399
