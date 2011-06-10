ADEX closing report

The June contract on the FTSE 20 index was trading at a premium of 0.67 pct in the Athens Derivatives Exchange on Thursday, with turnover a low 33.263 million euros. Volume on the Big Cap index totaled 8,795 contracts worth 24.575 million euros, with 34,446 short positions in the market.

Volume in futures contracts on equities totaled 23,654 contracts worth 8.689 million euros, with investment interest focusing on National Bank’s contracts (8,566), followed by Eurobank (2,155), MIG (3,024), OTE (2,659), Piraeus Bank (770), Alpha Bank (2,885), Marfin Popular Bank (1,035), Mytilineos (424) and ATEbank (707).



Foreign Exchange rates - Friday



Reference buying rates per euro released by the European Central Bank:

U.S. dollar 1.483

Pound sterling 0.902

Danish kroner 7.569

Swedish kroner 9.196

Japanese yen 118.61

Swiss franc 1.242

Norwegian kroner 7.991

Canadian dollar 1.451

Australian dollar 1.399

