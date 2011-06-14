Former referee's luxury jeep catches fire

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp

A luxury vehicle belonging to former referee George Daloukas caught fire at dawn on Sunday and, according to indications, the fire was an act of arson. According to the Magnisia Fire Brigade, the luxury Porsche Cayenne jeep was parked outside the former referee's home in Kato Lehonia in the Magnisia prefecture. The fire broke out at 03:05 and firemen managed to extinguish it two hours later. Damage caused to the vehicle has been estimated at 50,000 euros.