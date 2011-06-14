Parliament president on newspaper report

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Parliament President Filippos Petsalnikos made the following statement regarding a report appearing in the newspaper "To Proto Thema": "As I had also stated last March, when some had tried to create impressions, I repeat once again, that neither I nor my family have concealed or are aiming at concealing anything. It goes without saying that my assets are declared in both my tax statement and in the declaration of sources of income."
