Foreign tourist killed in accident on Lesvos island

A 61-year-old female tourist from the UK was fatally injured in her effort to take a picture at the Sigri Petrified Forest on the NE Aegean island of Lesvos, it was announced on Tuesday.

The woman fell from a height of about 1.80 meters, while in the process of taking pictures, when she took a few steps back and leaned on a wooden fence that gave way.