GSEBEE addresses letter to PM Papandreou on VAT increase

The General Confederation of small manufacturing and merchants of Greece (GSEBEE), in a letter to Prime Minister George Papandreou, terms the increase of 10 units of VAT (from 13 percent to 23 percent) a "suicide" option for businesses providing catering services.

GSEBEE mentions that this increase concerns about 140,000 businesses (and the purely hotel ones) that employ over 600,000 employees.

GSEBEE stresses in its letter that "our creditors are pulling the rope dangerously both for them and the country.The government must seek ways for a breakthrough. The vision of growth is moving away dangerously. However, the syndrome of...'we shall not ultimately succeed' must not be allowed to prevail after all. Because with such measures we do not believe that we shall succeed."

