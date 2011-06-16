Greek bond market closing report

A Fitch Ratings report warning that any voluntary rollover of Greek bonds would be considered as a default hit Greek state bonds. The yield spread between the 10-year Greek and German benchmark bonds widened further to 14.64 pct in the domestic electronic secondary bond market, from 14.30 pct on Tuesday. The Greek bond yielded 17.62 pct and the German Bund 2.98 pct. Turnover in the market remained a low 20 million euros, of which 3 million were buy orders and the remaining 17 million euros were sell orders.

In interbank markets, interest rates moved slightly higher. The 12-month rate was 2.14 pct, the six-month rate 1.95 pct, the three-month rate 1.48 pct and the one-month rate 1.28p ct.