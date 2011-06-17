Fifteen arrested for Wednesday protest violence

Fifteen people arrested for the previous day's violent incidents during protest rallies in central Athens were led before a public prosecutor on Thursday. Two of them were underage and were referred to a juvenile court prosecutor.

Of the remainder, two face criminal charges for use of explosives and disrupting the peace, compounded by laws for people that commit offences while having their faces concealed.

Eleven other youths will face misdemeanour level charges for charges such as causing serious bodily harm, attempting to release a prisoner, resisting arrest and abuse. All eleven have been indicted to stand trial.