Parliament to begin debating vote of confidence motion on Sunday

The three-day debate on a renewed vote of confidence sought by the government after Friday's reshuffle will kick off in Parliament at noon on Sunday with a speech by Prime Minister George Papandreou.
Sunday's session will last around five or six hours and the leaders of the political parties in Parliament during this time will have the right to take the stand during this time.
The debate is scheduled to end at midnight on Tuesday with an open roll-call vote.
