Maguy Marin at Athens Festival

Noted French choreographer Maguy Marin will on Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 June present her work "May B" to the Greek public within the framework of the Athens Festival.
Marin will also present from 27 to 29 June, for the first time to the Greek audience, her latest work Salves (2010).
