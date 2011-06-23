Stocks ease 0.32 pct lower

Stock prices eased lower on the Athens Stock Exchange on Wednesday, unable to sustain earlier gains as investors shed mainly banking stock on profit-taking. The ASE composite index ended 0.32 percent lower at 1,271.43 points, with turnover at 84.06 million euro.

The Big Cap index ended 1.13 percent lower, while the Mid Cap index rose 0.86 percent and the Small Cap index by 0.46 percent.

Among blue chip stocks, Coca Cola 3E (5.56 percent), Ellaktor (1.32 percent) and Titan (0.12 percent) were top gainers. Alpha Bank (-4.03 percent, TT Hellenic Postbank (-3.45 percent), Eurobank (-3.35 percent) and MIG (-3.12 percent) were top losers.

Of the individual sector indices, the highest gains were for Foods and Beverages (5.42 percent), Health (2.85 percent) and Construction (0.90 percent). The biggest losses were in Telecommunications (-3.12 percent) and Banks (-2.26 percent).

Of the stocks moved, advancers led decliners by 81 to 59, with 38 issues unchanged.



Sector indices ended as follows:

Insurance: Unchanged

Industrials: -0.06%

Commercial: +0.16%

Construction: +0.90%

Media: Unchanged

Oil & Gas: -1.11%

Personal & Household: +0.12%

Raw Materials: -0.99%

Travel & Leisure: -1.00%

Technology: +0.13%

Telecoms: -3.12%

Banks: -2.26%

Food & Beverages: +5.42%

Health: +2.85%

Utilities: -1.11%

Chemicals: -1.86%

Financial Services: -1.83%



The stocks with the highest turnover were National Bank, Coca Cola 3E, OPAP and Eurobank.



Selected shares from the FTSE/ASE-20 index closed in euros as follows:

Alpha Bank: 3.33

ATEbank: 1.23

Public Power Corp (PPC): 9.41

HBC Coca Cola: 19.00

Hellenic Petroleum: 6.37

National Bank of Greece: 4.83

EFG Eurobank Ergasias: 3.17

OPAP: 11.16

OTE: 6.20

Bank of Piraeus: 1.06

Titan: 16.65



Foreign Exchange rates - Thursday



Reference buying rates per euro released by the European Central Bank:

U.S. dollar 1.461

Pound sterling 0.906

Danish kroner 7.570

Swedish kroner 9.292

Japanese yen 117.09

Swiss franc 1.229

Norwegian kroner 7.984

Canadian dollar 1.421

Australian dollar 1.379

