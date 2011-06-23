Memorial service for Andreas Papandreou

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
A memorial service for late prime minister Andreas Papandreou was held in a family circle at the First Athens Cemetery.
Prime Minister George Papandreou, his wife Ada and his children Andreas and Margarita, his brother Andreas Papandreou and his wife, as well as his sister Sofia Papandreou and her children were present.
