Weather Forecast: Fair today

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Fair weather and northerly winds are forecast in most parts of the country on Friday, with wind velocity reaching 3-7 beaufort. Temperatures will range between 17C and 36C. Fair in Athens, with northerly 4-7 beaufort winds and temperatures ranging from 20C to 35C. Same in Thessaloniki, with temperatures ranging from 21C to 32C.
Fair weather and northerly winds are forecast in most parts of the country on Friday, with wind velocity reaching 3-7 beaufort. Temperatures will range between 17C and 36C. Fair in Athens, with northerly 4-7 beaufort winds and temperatures ranging from 20C to 35C. Same in Thessaloniki, with temperatures ranging from 21C to 32C.