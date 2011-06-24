Portable digital seismograph network tested on Santorini

A new portable digital seismograph network recently acquired by the National Observatory of Athens is being tested on the southern Aegean island of Santorini.

The third station of seismographs, featuring equipment that operates via the mobile phone network, was installed on Thursday, allowing the transmission to Athens in real time of seismic data received from anywhere in Greece.

The head of the Geodynamic Institute’s portable network, seismologist Gerassimos Houliaras, told the ANA-MPA that “Santorini is a quiet place that has no industrial noise and, therefore, allows us to test the data transmission to Athens.”