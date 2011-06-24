Exhibition of Hungarian modern art in Athens

Greek entrepreneur Nikolaos Karavasilis, a noted collector of Hungarian modern art, has organised an exhibition of contemporary Hungarian paintings from his private collection, according to a press release by the Hungarian embassy on Thursday.

The exhibition was inaugurated on Wednesday by Hungarian State Secretary János Halász and Hungarian ambassador to Greece József Tóth at the Newplan exhibition centre in downtown Athens, part of the series of cultural events during the ongoing Hungarian EU presidency.

The exhibition will be open to the public until July 20.



