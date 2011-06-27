ENGLISH

Gunmen make off with ATM from fuel station

Three armed gunmen held up a gas station in the Achanes region of Athens at dawn Sunday and made off with a bank ATM.
The three men drove into the fuel station with a van just before 5:00 a.m. and, holding the station's employees at gunpoint, loaded the ATM machine into the van and sped off.
The amount of money in the ATM was not yet known.