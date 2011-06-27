Gunmen make off with ATM from fuel station

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Three armed gunmen held up a gas station in the Achanes region of Athens at dawn Sunday and made off with a bank ATM.
Three armed gunmen held up a gas station in the Achanes region of Athens at dawn Sunday and made off with a bank ATM.
The three men drove into the fuel station with a van just before 5:00 a.m. and, holding the station's employees at gunpoint, loaded the ATM machine into the van and sped off.
The amount of money in the ATM was not yet known.
The three men drove into the fuel station with a van just before 5:00 a.m. and, holding the station's employees at gunpoint, loaded the ATM machine into the van and sped off.
The amount of money in the ATM was not yet known.