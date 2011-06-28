President Karolos Papoulias visiting Romania

Romanian President Traian Basescu gave a vote of confidence to the Greek banks that are active in his country, after his meeting with President Karolos Papoulias, who is carrying out a two-day visit to Bucharest as of Tuesday.



Basescu stressed that the seven Greek banks that hold 27 percent of the Romanian banking market, according to a relevant assurance by the Central Bank of Romania, have excellent capital adequacy, while reminding that during the banking crisis in 2009 "they did not take even a step back but, on the contrary, supported the Romanian economy and contributed to its recovery."



President Papoulias expressed satisfaction over the level of bilateral political, economic and trade relations and diagnosed considerable ground for further strengthening cooperation.



He also referred to the Cyprus issue which he termed "a unique case of invasion and occupation in United Europe", while stressing that "it is paradoxical and unacceptable for there to be occupation troops in a member-state of the European Union."



Also raised during the meeting's agenda were developments in North Africa and the Middle East and the European prospects of the countries of the Western Balkans.



A memorandum of understanding in the agricultural sector was signed on the sidelines of the talks by Foreign Minister Stavros Lambrinidis and his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu.



President Papoulias also referred to the course and contribution of Eleftherios Venizelos at an event held at the Academy of Romania, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Greek politician's death.



President Papoulias visited the Patriarchal Mansion of Bucharest, where he had a cordial meeting with the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church Daniel.