Aquatic sports festival in Lefkada

The fifth annual aquatic sports festival continued on Friday at Vassiliki bay on the Ionian island of Lefkada. Water events began with the windsurf slalom competition in exceptional weather conditions. Wind velocity reached 35 knots during the three rounds of the race in which 38 athletes participated from Greece, Britain, Austria, Italy, Slovenia, Hungary, Germany and Australia. Britain's Colin Dixon, who amassed 45 points, won the slalom competition for second consecutive year.

The events will continue on Friday with four races for Laser, Open Catamaran and Open Dinghy and a long-distance race for Yachts.

Rock music bands, and Greek traditional dances nights are being held on the sidelines of the festival, which is supported by Lefkada municipality and other local businesses.

The festival has been awarded among the best European aquatic sports events.



