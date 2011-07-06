Charges against 2 British women over alleged fake rape claim

- Two British women, who had filed a report with local police on Crete claiming they had been sexually assaulted by unidentified individuals, were charged with perjury and of filing a false complaint.

According to reports, both women have since departed Greece as soon as received an official document listing the rape report.

On June 22, the two women maintained that they were attacked and raped on the way back to their hotel after a night out. However, a police investigation and medical report found no proof that the specific crime was committed.

A probe was begun into whether the two British nationals had intentionally made a false claim in order to receive a relevant certificate for use in their home country. (ANA-MPA)

