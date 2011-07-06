University profs' union objects to higher education reform bill

The national federation of associations of university lecturers (POSDEP) on Tuesday rejected, in principle, the education ministry-sponsored draft law that introduces major reforms in tertiary education, underlining that the various reforms do not have the consensus of the local academic community.

POSDEP representatives met earlier in the day with Education Minister Anna Diamantopoulou, requesting a period of three months to study the draft law.

The federation representatives claim that “recent ministry of education practices systematically downgrade the country’s universities, defame faculty members and result to as high as 50 pct cuts in state budget funding,” underlining that their main objection concerns the changes in the management of university institutions.