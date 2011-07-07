<img src="https://certify.alexametrics.com/atrk.gif?account=bmSkk1acFHS1cvhttps://certify.alexametrics.com/atrk.gif?account=bmSkk1acFHS1cv" style="display:none" height="1" width="1" alt="" />

Wildfire in Psachna in Evia

A wildfire broke out in a forested area in Psachna, central Evia, between Kamaritsa and Politika shortly before 8 on Wednesday night. According to the fire brigade, the wildfire is not threatening a residential area and is being tackled by 20 firemen with 10 fire engines and backing by four firefighting aircraft.
Another wildfire broke out at 7 p.m. in the region of Anogiata in Preveza, western Greece.

