Wildfire in Psachna in Evia

A wildfire broke out in a forested area in Psachna, central Evia, between Kamaritsa and Politika shortly before 8 on Wednesday night. According to the fire brigade, the wildfire is not threatening a residential area and is being tackled by 20 firemen with 10 fire engines and backing by four firefighting aircraft.

Another wildfire broke out at 7 p.m. in the region of Anogiata in Preveza, western Greece.

