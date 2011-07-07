ND on press report regarding OGA pension cut; WSJ reference to Samaras

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party spokesman Yiannis Mihelakis on Wednesday criticised Finance Minister and government VP Evangelos Venizelos, in response to a news report claiming that the minimum monthly pension of 360 euros paid by the farmers’ state pension and health care fund (OGA) will be reduced. The ND spokesman called on Venizelos to present Parliament with concrete explanations on the issue, which is of major concern for tens of thousands of pensioners, as he said.

Mihelakis reminded that last Monday, the same newspaper revealed that the updated memorandum includes a clear reference to the layoffs of employees after a year in “labour reserve”.

He also referred to Wednesday’s editorial in the Wall Street Journal, characterising it as very important, because it focuses on ND leader Antonis Samaras’ positions regarding taxation and the economy.

The ND spokesman stated that his party is in favour of setting up a European credit rating agency supervised by the European Central Bank (ECB). He stated that Samaras had raised the issue as early as March 25, 2010 during contacts in Brussels and on June 16, 2010 when he discussed it with European People’s Party (EPP) President Wilfried Martens.

Mihelakis stressed that “Samaras had underlined the importance of such an initiative early on, while PM Papandreou was busy preparing Greece for the bailout mechanism.”

