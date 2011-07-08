ADEX closing report

The September contract on the FTSE 20 index was trading at a discount of 0.70 pct in the Athens Derivatives Exchange on Thursday, with turnover remaining a low 36.251 million euros. Volume on the Big Cap index totaled 9,381 contracts worth 26.235 million euros, with 29,161 short positions in the market.

Volume in futures contracts on equities totaled 38,623 contracts worth 10.016 million euros, with investment interest focusing on ATEbank’s contracts (17,651), followed by Eurobank (3,901), PPC (836), Piraeus Bank (1,121), National Bank (8,356), Alpha Bank (2,619), Marfin Popular Bank (680), Intralot (1,354), Cyprus Bank (343) and Hellenic Postbank (225).



Foreign Exchange rates - Friday



Reference buying rates per euro released by the European Central Bank:

U.S. dollar 1.446

Pound sterling 0.905

Danish kroner 7.570

Swedish kroner 9.231

Japanese yen 117.37

Swiss franc 1.223

Norwegian kroner 7.858

Canadian dollar 1.394

Australian dollar 1.347





