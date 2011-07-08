Business Briefs

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp

Spending by incoming tourism in Greece rose significantly in the first four months of 2011, a report by Visa Europe said on Thursday, with tourism spending in Greece rising to 245 million euros in the January-April period, from 214 million euros in the same period last year, for an increase of 14.32 pct. Visitors from Cyprus once again topped the list of incoming tourism in Greece with the highest spending totaling 70 million euros, an increase of 14.66 pct.











