PM Papandreou chairs ministerial meeting on speeding up government work

Prime Minister George Papandreou chaired a ministerial meeting Thursday on speeding up the implementation of the government's work, stressing that every day "must bring to us the results of a week."

According to government sources, government vice president and Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos made a briefing on his meeting, Wednesday, with German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble and spoke of a very positive climate on the part of German industrialists for investments in Greece.

The meeting then focused on specific bills that the government will table with the first being that of the Education ministry on third stage education. According to the government's planning the bill will be submitted in July and is expected to be ratified around the end of August.

The next bill expected to be submitted concerns the new way of issuing building licences.

On the question of sport, the government sources mentioned that a discussion is currently taking place between UEFA and the Greek Soccer Federation (EPO) and the government does not wish to intervene in it.

"If, however, this discussion leads nowhere," it stressed "then all eventualities are open and 'on the table' and the Greek government will take a position on the issue."

Apart from Papandreou and Venizelos, the meeting was attended by the ministers Anna Diamantopoulou, Haris Kastanidis, Andreas Loverdos, George Papaconstantinou, Christos Papoutsis, Dimitris Reppas, Mihalis Chryssohoidis and Costas Skandalidis.

The meeting was also to be attended by Infrastructures, Transport and Networks Minister Yiannis Ragoussis who was ultimately unable to attend due to the meeting he had with representatives of taxi drivers and taxi owners.

