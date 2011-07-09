Three gangs dismantled in Larissa

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Larissa police dismantled on Friday three criminal gangs. Forty-six people have been arrested.
The members of the three groups are involved in drug, arms and women trafficking. As police said, the three gangs operated in parallel, while their heads had contacts between them.
The members of the three groups are involved in drug, arms and women trafficking. As police said, the three gangs operated in parallel, while their heads had contacts between them.
Larissa police dismantled on Friday three criminal gangs. Forty-six people have been arrested.
The members of the three groups are involved in drug, arms and women trafficking. As police said, the three gangs operated in parallel, while their heads had contacts between them.
The members of the three groups are involved in drug, arms and women trafficking. As police said, the three gangs operated in parallel, while their heads had contacts between them.