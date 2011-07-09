Third night at Epidaurus for Bridge Project's 'Richard III'

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
A third night of the Bridge Project production of "Richard III", directed by Sam Mendes and starring Kevin Spacey, is to be performed at the ancient Epidaurus theatre on Sunday, July 31. The extra night was added to the Athens Festival programme due to the high demand for tickets, the festival's organisers announced on Friday.
A third night of the Bridge Project production of "Richard III", directed by Sam Mendes and starring Kevin Spacey, is to be performed at the ancient Epidaurus theatre on Sunday, July 31. The extra night was added to the Athens Festival programme due to the high demand for tickets, the festival's organisers announced on Friday.
Tickets for the extra Sunday performance will go on sale from next Tuesday, July 12.
Tickets for the extra Sunday performance will go on sale from next Tuesday, July 12.