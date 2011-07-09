Building activity down 40.5 pct in March

Building activity plunged 43.7 pct in March this year (measured by building permits) and by 40.5 pct in volume compared with the same month last year, Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Friday. The statistics service, in a report, said the size of building activity in the country totaled 2,733 permits in March, while in the January-March period building permits fell by 48.2 pct and in volume by 54.2 pct.



Business Briefs



-- Greece will auction a six-month Treasury bills issue next Tuesday, seeking to raise 1.25 billion euros from the market, the Public Debt Management Organization said on Friday.



-- Spending by incoming tourism in Greece rose significantly in the first four months of 2011, a report by Visa Europe said on Thursday, with tourism spending in Greece rising to 245 million euros in the January-April period, from 214 million euros in the same period last year, for an increase of 14.32 pct.







