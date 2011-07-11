Cypriot man released after ransom paid

A 27-year-old Cypriot abducted outside his home in Athens on June 24 was released in the Menidi district of northwest Athens on Sunday, after a ransom was reportedly paid to kidnappers.

According to reports, the perpetrators led the man to an unknown safehouse before demanding money from relatives on Cyprus for his release. Authorities did not provide a ransom figure.

The 27-year-old notified police after his release.

