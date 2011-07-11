Financial News: 1.5 trillion cubic metres of natural gas south of Crete, geology professor claims

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Geology professor and honorary professor of the Polytechnic of Crete Antonis Foskolos assesses that deposits of natural gas in the sea region between Plakia and Frangokastelo, south of the island of Crete, amount to 1.5 trillion cubic metres.
Speaking also on the occasion of government announcements on the immediate promotion of procedures to exploit Greece's mineral wealth..
