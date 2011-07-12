ADEX closing report

The September contract on the FTSE 20 index was trading at a discount of 1.15 pct in the Athens Derivatives Exchange on Monday, with turnover remaining a low 26.272 million euros. Volume on the Big Cap index totaled 7,329 contracts worth 19.651 million euros, with 29,459 short positions in the market.

Volume in futures contracts on equities totaled 21,513 contracts worth 6.620 million euros, with investment interest focusing on National Bank’s contracts (5,730), followed by Eurobank (2,830), Piraeus Bank (2,867), Alpha Bank (2,237), ATEbank (3,073), OTE (723), OPAP (530), Cyprus Bank (568) and MIG (523).



Foreign Exchange rates – Tuesday

Reference buying rates per euro released by the European Central Bank:

U.S. dollar 1.426

Pound sterling 0.893

Danish kroner 7.570

Swedish kroner 9.309

Japanese yen 114.86

Swiss franc 1.189

Norwegian kroner 7.860

Canadian dollar 1.383

Australian dollar 1.336





