Financial News: Stocks continue slide

Stocks continued losing ground for the seventh consecutive session at the Athens Stock Exchange on Tuesday, but share prices ended off their day’s lows. The composite index fell 0.19 pct to end at 1,216.51 points, after losing as much as 4.34 pct during the day. Speculation that the European Central Bank intervened in European bond markets and information that a vast majority of Greek banks have passed European stress tests offered support late in the session.

Turnover was low 99.885 million euros. The Big Cap index fell 0.52 pct, the Mid Cap index ended 0.08 pct higher and the Small Cap index ended 2.02 pct down.



Eurobank (2.41 pct), National Bank (1.58 pct) and Coca-Cola 3E (1.19 pct) were top gainers among blue chip stocks, while ATEbank (14.77 pct), Cyprus Bank (4.55 pct) and Motor Oil (4.12 pct) were top losers.

The Food (1.04 pct) and Travel (0.92 pct) sectors moved upwards, while the Oil (3.49 pct) and technology (2.20 pct) suffered the heaviest percentage losses of the day. Broadly, decliners led advancers by 113 to 38 with another 28 issues unchanged. Imperio (20 pct), Sato (14.29 pct) and G.E. Demetriou (11.11 pct) were top gainers, while Altec (20 pct), Tegopoulos (20 pct) and Akritas (17.46 pct) were top losers.



Sector indices ended as follows:



Insurance: -2.04%

Industrials: -0.61%

Commercial: -1.34%

Construction: +0.35%

Media: Unchanged

Oil & Gas: -3.49%

Personal & Household: -1.29%

Raw Materials: -1.06%

Travel & Leisure: +0.92%

Technology: -2.20%

Telecoms: -1.50%

Banks: -0.65%

Food & Beverages: +1.04%

Health: -1.93%

Utilities: -0.94%

Chemicals: -0.95%

Financial Services: -0.95%



The stocks with the highest turnover were National Bank, Bank of Cyprus, Eurobank and Alpha Bank.



Selected shares from the FTSE/ASE-20 index closed in euros as follows:

Alpha Bank: 3.17

ATEbank: 0.75

Public Power Corp (PPC): 9.10

HBC Coca Cola: 18.75

Hellenic Petroleum: 6.20

National Bank of Greece: 4.49

EFG Eurobank Ergasias: 2.98

OPAP: 10.95

OTE: 5.92

Bank of Piraeus: 0.92

Titan: 16.38







