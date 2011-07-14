Greece's PPC to send power generators to Cyprus

Greece's state-run power utility, the Public Power Corp. (PPC), on Tuesday said it will send mobile generators to Cyprus, described as heavy equipment able to produce 90 to 120 MW of electricity.

The decision was taken to boost Cyprus' power production capacity after the destruction of the island republic's biggest power plant at Vassiliko, following a massive blast that occurred at a nearby naval base.



The power station of Vassiliko was rendered inoperable on Monday from the massive explosion at the Evangelos Florakis Naval Base, near Limassol, after ship containers reportedly loaded with munitions ignited.



Twelve people were killed, including six firemen, four national guard officers and two navy seamen.



Cypriot power company authorities have described the damage to the nearby power station at Vassiliko as huge, noting that it may take billions of euros to restore.

